Rain and heat sticks around through the week

(KSLA) - Rain and storms will continue through the rest of the week. The heat will also get back to the 90s by this weekend. The Saharan dust will also arrive by Friday.
This evening, there will be a few scattered showers around. After sunset, there should not be much rain left. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening. It will be in the 70s and 80s. If you’ve seen rain today, temperatures will likely be a little cooler.
Tonight, there should not be any rain. We may wake up to a brief shower or two, but it will stay dry through the nighttime hours. There should be plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be another day with rain. There will be a couple small showers in the morning, becoming a little more scattered in the afternoon. It will not be a washout, but you’ll want that rain gear. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday is trending in the right direction. There will not be a lot of rain, and there is a chance we do not see much at all! There might even be some sunshine too! The Saharan dust will begin to arrive though. Temperatures should get back to the 90s.
By Friday the rain chances will drop a little bit. There may still be a couple small showers or storms that pop up in the afternoon, but the rain overall will be limited. Rain chances are at 20% Friday and Saturday, but up to 40% Sunday. Temperatures will stay around the 90 degree mark.
This weekend will have a little chance of rain Saturday and a better chance Sunday. So far, I have a 20% chance Saturday, but this could increase as we get closer. Sunday, I am more confident of there being rain, so it is up to 40%. Temperatures both day will get up to the lower 90s.
The rain chances Friday and Saturday will be dropping because of the Saharan dust. The dust will help keep the rain limited, and also provide some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The bad news is that the air quality will be lower. So, you will need to use caution if you have breathing issues, asthma, or sensitive allergies. By Sunday and Monday, the dust will begin to move away.
Have a great week, and stay up to date on our forecast for any severe weather and the incoming Saharan dust!
