2 NWLA youths lay claim to 2020 student of the year titles

High School (12th grade): Antavion Jacarri Moore is from Ringgold High School in Bienville Parish Schools (Region 1). Antavion graduated from high school having already earned an associates degree and certificate of general studies. He excelled in dual enrollment, AP and CTE coursework. He plans to major in biomedical engineering in college so he can become an orthopedic physician. Academically gifted, he’s also a talented music student. Antavion represented Louisiana at the 2019 national 4-H conference, where he presented ideas on the future of agricultural leadership to the Department of Agriculture. In his community, Antavion attends the mayor’s monthly meetings and updates citizens on new ordinances and events. He’s also written a congressional bill on mandatory computer science curriculum in schools at the Citizenship Washington Focus.