More scattered showers and storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a continuation of our unsettled pattern with the potential for more pop up showers and storms as we head into the afternoon hours today. This is part of a broad but weak trough that is currently centered over the middle part of the country. This pattern of scattered showers and storms is likely to continue throughout the rest of the week and perhaps even through the weekend. But like what we saw yesterday this does not mean everyday will be a complete washout and even periods of sunshine will be possible. Expect highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week, which would be slightly below normal for this time of year.