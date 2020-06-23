More scattered showers and storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are tracking a continuation of our unsettled pattern with the potential for more pop up showers and storms as we head into the afternoon hours today. This is part of a broad but weak trough that is currently centered over the middle part of the country. This pattern of scattered showers and storms is likely to continue throughout the rest of the week and perhaps even through the weekend. But like what we saw yesterday this does not mean everyday will be a complete washout and even periods of sunshine will be possible. Expect highs in the upper 80s the rest of the week, which would be slightly below normal for this time of year.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you may want the rain gear as we are tracking the potential for more scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex Tuesday. None of the wet weather will be incredibly widespread, but if you do see some of the shower activity you could be in for some heavy rain. High temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the upper 80s, but while the heat won’t be a big deal the humidity certainly will, so get ready for some seriously muggy conditions.
As we go throughout the rest of the week we are tracking more muggy weather for the ArkLaTex along with the potential for afternoon showers and storms. There still is a great deal of uncertainty in terms of how much rain and storms we could see and when. Temperatures throughout the rest of the week should be in the upper 80s, but due to the humidity expect ‘feels-like’ temperatures to be in the upper 90s.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking a continuation of the unsettled pattern we will be dealing with as we go through the rest of the week. Showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures likely making it into the low 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures likely around the 100 degree mark. Also towards to end of the week and through the weekend we are tracking a large infusion of Saharan dust into the ArkLaTex, meaning we could be in for some vivid sunsets along with some irritation for those that suffer from asthma.
So get ready for muggy and potentially stormy next five to seven days across the ArkLaTex. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
