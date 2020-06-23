Marion County Sheriff: Man drowned at Lake O’ The Pines

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a man drowned at Lake O’ The Pines Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 4:06 p.m., they received a 911 call stating a person swimming at the Brushy Creek swimming area at Lake O’ The Pines may have drowned.
Texas Game Wardens along with deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrived at the scene shortly after.
The sheriff’s office said Game Wardens located and recovered the remains of Tyler Joshua Brightman, 21, of Marshall. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy is pending.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.