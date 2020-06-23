Louisiana cattleman accused of animal cruelty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana cattleman faces criminal charges after the discovery of more than 250 head of cattle suffering from starvation and neglect, authorities report.
Tremecius Mondell Dixon, 49, of Shreveport, is charged with four counts of animal cruelty, booking records show.
He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 10:21 a.m. Monday. His bond has been set at $25,000.
The malnourished cattle and at least 10 carcasses were found on property that Dixon leases in the 5800 block of Gilliam Red Bayou Road, according to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office.
He came under investigation last week after the Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the cattle’s condition.
Sheriff’s Cpl. Gary Bailey and Livestock Brand Commission Agent Carnie Burcham also discovered that the acreage had been overgrazed and lacked an adequate supply of water.
If convicted as charged, Dixon could face up to 40 years in prison.
