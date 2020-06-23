Linwood Public Charter reveals coronavirus safety measures ahead of school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For schools across the country and right here in the ArkLaTex — the first day of school is fast approaching.
Linwood Public Charter School just unveiled its reopening measures in the age of the novel coronavirus. The first day of school is slated for August 3, less than two months away.
A normal school day is going to be much different.
“It took quite a bit of planning,” said Shirley Pierson, Linwood’s chief operations officer.
According to Pierson, on Mondays through Thursdays, students will attend school in one of two groups: morning and afternoon. The morning group is physically in school from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The afternoon group is on campus from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Distance learning will be conducted when not in the building. On Fridays, learning is done virtually.
“Our kindergarten and our pre-K will stay all day,” Pierson added. “We feel their learning is very important during those formative years.”
To make the lives of parents easier, siblings who attend Linwood together will also be kept on the same schedule. Parents are encouraged to drive their children to school if they live within a mile of campus.
If a child takes the bus, their temperature will be taken before getting on-board.
For the safety of students and staff members, Linwood is providing facemasks and shields to everyone inside. Students will also have their backpacks disinfected daily with an “electrostatic sprayer.”
Fortunately, Linwood Charter School has access to the David Raines Health Center, which allows for quick medical attention if need be.
“We have a full-time practitioner and two full-time nurses, so if a child gets sick at school, they can go directly to that health center,” Pierson emphasized.
Visitors at Linwood Public Charter will be required to use the front entrance only, will have their temperature screened with an infrared thermometer and will also be asked a series of questions relating to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Beginning on July 8 and lasting until July 11, a series of socially distanced town hall meetings will take place to answer any questions and concerns Linwood Public Charter School parents may have.
