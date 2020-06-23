Harrison County authorities searching for missing woman

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Have you seen Jamie Harper?
Harper, 36, has not been seen since June 18, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Her family reported her as a missing person and is fearful for her well-being.
Authorities say she was last spotted driving a white 2007 2-door Volvo hatchback around Harleton.
They added that her cellphone is turned off and she has not made any contact with her known friends.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.
