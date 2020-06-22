SporTran returns to amended riding schedule Monday, June 22

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran’s amended riding schedule returns Monday, June 22, after being impacted by COVID-19.
“At this point in time we’re watching the numbers closely,” said CEO, Dinero Washington “We’re following all the CDC and and WHO guidance that’s being provided, (and) also we’re working with our state and local health officials and we’ll continue to monitor those numbers and as those numbers come in, we’ll do what’s best for the citizens of Shreveport and Bossier.”
Washington says all of their bus operators and employees that interact with citizens will be required to wear masks.
Riders will not have to wear masks but are strongly encouraged to. If people visit any terminals, they will be required to wear a mask to enter inside. Masks will be provided at terminals for those who need one as well.
Other changes the transit system has made include adding hand sanitizers on all their buses, more social distancing signage, more staff to wipe down high touch areas, and adding capacity limits for buses.
Washington says their larger buses will hold up to 17 people, while their smaller buses will hold up to 10.
“We’re putting trailblazers in certain areas which means there will be buses stationed throughout the city so when buses hit capacity we can add an additional bus in to help complete that trip,” he said.
Washington is also encouraging riders to use their cardless system so they can avoid having their employees handle cash as much as possible.
Riders can also start to notice new LED lit shelters in areas across the city.
“When we first started installing shelters we didn’t have night service,”said Washington. “So now with night service, I want to make sure that that safety culture is followed, and we have those lights available for citizens that need them.”
While more changes are still being made to enhance safety for riders and employees, Washington believes all of this will help them better their customer service.
“Our customer experience has always been our top priority behind safety so we’re going to continue to focus on that customer experience and making sure people are able to get the service that they need going forward,” he said.
To view the complete amended bus schedule, click HERE.
SporTran has released some service changes to routes that you can view below:
- Route 4 – East 70th: This route will run the current Route 4B pattern Monday-Friday. The first trip departs the Southwest Transfer Hub at 6:20 a.m. The Saturday 4B pattern and schedule are unchanged.
- Route 8 – Fern Loop: This route will be eliminated. See current Route 4B for stops that will still be served.
- Route 9 – Highland Loop: This route will no longer serve the Magnolia School of Excellence.
- Route 11 – Kings Highway: This modified route will serve Ochsner St. Mary Medical Center on Margaret Place.
- Route 12 – Kingston Loop: This route will run the current Route 12B pattern Monday – Friday with service extended to Buncombe Rd. The first trip departs the Southwest Transfer Hub at 5:30 a.m. The Saturday 12B pattern and schedule are unchanged.
- Route 22 – Southern Hills: The inbound portion of this route will now serve Crabapple and Kingston Rd stops that were previously served by Route 12.
- Route 23 – Walker Road: This route will be eliminated.
- Route 26 – Youree/Shreveport-Barksdale: This route will be extended from Regal Dr to LSUS.
- Route 101 – Line/Linwood: This modified route to serve Ochsner St. Mary Medical Center on Margaret Place.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.