Severe weather chances kick off unsettled week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After a hot a weekend with some storms mixed in Sunday we are tracking a very unsettled start to the week across the ArkLaTex. We are tracking very heavy rainfall this morning in parts of southwest Arkansas, and are expecting more storms to develop as we head throughout the day. This will be the kickoff to a very unsettled week across the region, with showers and storms likely every day through at least Thursday. On top of the storm chances we are also expecting an infusion of Saharan dust into the weather pattern as well.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning to kick off a new week it is probably a good idea to grab some rain gear as we are tracking showers and storms throughout the day. Heavy rainfall that we are seeing this morning in Arkansas will give way to more shower and storm activity as we head into the afternoon. There is some potential for severe weather as well as the northern half of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight Risk (Tier 2 of 5) for severe weather. High temperatures today will be right around the 90 degree mark.
As we go through the week you can expect more chances for wet weather across the ArkLaTex. Tuesday will bring more chances for thunderstorms across the region with the potential for a couple of those storms to be severe as well. Wednesday will bring more scattered showers and storms to the region as well as a stalled frontal boundary will continue to bring more wet weather into the region. The rainfall will likely peak on Thursday with the potential for the most widespread rain and thunderstorm activity across the ArkLaTex.
As we look ahead towards the weekend we should see some drier weather ahead for the ArkLaTex, but we are tracking a different type of hazard, Saharan dust. A large plume of Saharan dust moved off the coast of Africa at the end of last week and is moving west across the Atlantic and should move into the ArkLaTex by Thursday or Friday. If we are able to get the rain out of the region we could see some incredible sunsets, but we are also could drastically lower our air quality and seriously impact those with Asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
So get ready for a week that is going to have a little bit of everything for the ArkLaTex. Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
