Severe weather chances kick off unsettled week

As we look ahead towards the weekend we should see some drier weather ahead for the ArkLaTex, but we are tracking a different type of hazard, Saharan dust. A large plume of Saharan dust moved off the coast of Africa at the end of last week and is moving west across the Atlantic and should move into the ArkLaTex by Thursday or Friday. If we are able to get the rain out of the region we could see some incredible sunsets, but we are also could drastically lower our air quality and seriously impact those with Asthma and other respiratory illnesses.