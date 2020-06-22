Rain likely with strong storms at times this week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are likely this week. Some storms will be strong to severe at times. All of the rain will be scattered over the next several days.
This evening will have a few lingering showers and storms. They will slowly come to an end after sunset. Not everyone will see rain, so the rain will be very isolated. Those that do see the rain could deal with some severe storms. Gusty winds are the greatest threat.
Tonight, the rain will take a break for a while. We should start Tuesday on a dry note. There will be a good mixture of clouds. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s overnight.
Quickly after sunrise though, there will be a few developing showers and storms. The rain will continue to be scattered throughout the day. I have the rain chances up to 60%. Temperatures should be a little cooler with all the rain and clouds. Highs are in the mid 80s.
By Tuesday night, there will be more of the scattered storms. These will take place even after sunset. Once again, there is a risk for severe weather. There is a marginal risk which goes to a level one out of five. Gusty winds will be the biggest threat. The rain should wind down after midnight.
Wednesday and Thursday will both have more rain. It will not be a complete washout, but you’ll need your rain gear for these days. The showers will continue to be scattered. The good news is that it should not rain all day. Temperatures will be back to near average in the lower 90s.
By Friday and the weekend, the rain chances will drop a little bit. There may still be a couple small showers or storms that pop up in the afternoon, but the rain overall will be limited. Rain chances for now are at 20% each day. Temperatures will stay around the 90 degree mark.
The rain chances this weekend will be dropping because of the Saharan dust. The dust will be arriving by Friday and should suppress any storm development. The dust will help keep the rain limited, and also provide some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. The bad news is that the air quality will be lower. So, you will need to use caution if you have breathing issues, asthma, or sensitive allergies.
Have a great week, and stay up to date on our forecast for any severe weather and the incoming Saharan dust!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.