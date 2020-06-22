Bossier School District drafts teachers to identify possible gaps in students’ education due to COVID-19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier School District has drafted teachers to identify possible gaps in students learning due to COVID-19.
The committees also are tasked with looking at accelerated learning to ensure every student is prepared to advance to the next grade.
“This summer, we have had two teachers from every grade level that are experts in their grade-level curriculum come to the (Bossier Instructional) Center and work to establish the essential standards for their grade level,” said Kimmie Smith, supervisor of Pre-K through second grade curriculum in Bossier public schools.
“Really the super essential standards for their grade level, like the most important of the most important things that we want students to know and be able to do by the time they end a grade level.”
Special education representatives sit on each committee, and ESL coordinators provide input, Smith added.
While teachers usually meet every summer to discuss curriculum leading into the next school year, she said, COVID-19 had a huge impact on learning during this past school year.
“It’s important for all students, but particularly for our younger students,” Smith said. “It’s important that they get those foundational skills, they are prepared and can be successful for the rest of their educational careers.
“These teachers have gone to all kinds of lengths to make sure that our kids were engaged even while at home.”
As for parents who wonder what they can do to help, Smith said: “Read with your children every day.
“The Bossier Parish Library has partnered with us. And they have a great virtual reading program going on this summer. So we encourage our parents to read so the kids can continue reading.”
Kristina Glass, a second grade math and science teacher who is serving on one of the committees, said they are looking at the things that teachers were unable to cover in the classroom before the switch to virtual learning. And they are coming up with ideas to embed those things in each grade’s current curriculum to help ensure each student is on the same level this next school year, she added.
“It’s super important simply because you had a varying amount of participation,” Glass explained. “Some kids did not have access to the technology that was needed. And then there’s the span of not having hands-on education like they normally would.
“So being able to provide them — as soon as we get in the classroom this coming year — with the support they need to be successful, it’s going to make everything a lot smoother.”
Glass wants parents and students to know that they are working hard to make sure no student gets left behind. ”It’s going to be a curve ball again, but I know it’s going to be a great year.
“I think if we can use these tools, it will help make everybody successful and we can help ensure each student gets what they need ... .”
“We are here to support and do whatever it takes,” Smith said. “Our teachers rose to the occasion to reach the kids. That’s the heart of a teacher and I think they have done that.”
What’s next
Parents, students and teachers are all anxiously waiting to hear what the next school year may look like.
Last week, Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said while everything is still subject to change, they hope to have a traditional start to the school year.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Senate Committee on Education will hold a hearing starting at 6 p.m. to discuss plans for reopening the state’s K-12 schools. Louisiana Education Superintendent Cade Brumley and Courtney Phillips, secretary of the state health department, will make presentations to the panel.
There also will be a question-and-answer session. People can submit questions for possible consideration during the meeting by email to selfs@legis.la.gov. The email must be received before 8 a.m. Wednesday and must include the author’s name and address.
