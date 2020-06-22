Bossier Parish libraries reopen with measures in place to help protect patrons, staffers from getting COVID-19

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three months after Bossier Parish’s libraries were forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, their doors are once again back open.
“We have really missed seeing our regular patrons; we’ve built relationships with them when they come in,” said Mandi Johnson, associate director of community engagement. “Not being able to see them has been a challenge.”
When guests come to any of the Bossier library branches, the changes made to protect the health of visitors and staffers are evident.
“We’ve been planning for this phase in earnest for about a month and a half now,” Johnson said.
Guests will notice that:
- all staff members are wearing face masks,
- Plexiglass sneeze guards are in place at counters,
- social distancing markers are on the floor, and,
- bottles of hand sanitizer are strategically placed.
“We’re only going to be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’re normally open later, and we’re normally open on Sundays,” Johnson explained.
“We’re limiting your time in the building to about 30 minutes, but you can make an appointment with us if you need to be there longer than 30 minutes.”
The facilities’ computers will be available for use once again.
“If you need to apply for jobs, if you need to apply for government assistance ... those things, we do have those services available now,” Johnson said.
Bossier Parish libraries are continuing their curbside service, which has been available since mid-May for guests who are hesitant to enter the buildings.
“Just know that we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe inside our buildings,” Johnson said. “All of our staff are doing temperature checks every day. We’re wearing masks every day. And we’re sanitizing our common use areas regularly.”
