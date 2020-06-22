1,000 Black Sons of Shreveport Inspire Young Black Men

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The one thousand black sons of Shreveport event was held at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds on Saturday afternoon. The theme was “Because we matter”. The event serves as a foundation to teach young men how to become the best person than can.
One person we spoke to says its important for men to be present in the community because they play a pivotal vital in how a young man will ultimately develop.
“It starts at home and once we get control of our homes, we can take control of our communities and then you can see an overall a big difference in our cities and towns”, said Garrison Peters, Founder of Community First High School.
We spoke to a father that says this event sets the tone for a young man’s future.
“I believe this is nothing but a foundation that is going to teach the young men of our future its time for us to step up, you matter”, said Quinton Aught.
Shreveport City Councilwoman of District A Tabitha Taylor says it is encouraging to see positive events like this in our community.
“It is imperative for black men to step up and know how much and how strong they are and they are the backbone of our society and even our families so I am just encouraged when I see events like this and they will always have my overwhelming support”, said Tabitha Taylor, Councilwoman of District A.
