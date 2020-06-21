18 wheeler rollover accident will cause traffic delays for hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are still on the scene of a major accident that happened just after 8:00 this morning.
According to Shreveport police, the accident happened at the I-49 and 3132 interchange. An 18-wheeler and Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved.
The 18-wheeler rolled over and hit a light pole. This caused debris to go all over the roadway. The 18-wheeler is still in the lane of travel, and the light pole is also blocking the roadway.
The eastbound on-ramps for I-49 and 3132 are expected to be closed for hours. The northbound I-49 on-ramp will also be closed.
One driver was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.
This is a developing story. We will update as soon as we have more details.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.