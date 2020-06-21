Two Natchitoches men arrested for simple battery

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Police Department arrested two men for simple battery at Maglieaux’s on the Cane.
The incident occurred on May 15, just after 9:00 p.m.
Police arrested John Richmond, 54, and Bradley Haigler, 35.
Richmond told police that two of his employees got into a physical altercation which he tried to break up.
Natchitoches police were able to obtain surveillance footage from that night that led to the arrests.
According to the Parish of Natchitoches website, Richmond is the Parish President.
There is no word yet on if he will keep that administrative position.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.