Overnight shooting leaves one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday, June 21, at the Raceway in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue.
Police say the suspect drove up in a white sedan, fired multiple shots at the victim before leaving the scene.
The victim was shot in the arm.
No arrest has been made.
If you have any information, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their App P3Tips.
