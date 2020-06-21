Man allegedly punched woman, causing her to drop baby

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is accused of punching his girlfriend multiple times, causing her to drop the 6-month-old baby she was holding.
Another child also was battered during the assault, Shreveport police say.
The attacks happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of Bienville Avenue.
Officers were told that a man had been battering and threatening to shoot his girlfriend at a residence there.
Shreveport Fire Department medics treated the woman and two children for minor injuries.
Meantime, authorities identified the suspect as 56-year-old Floyd Cathron, of the same Bienville Avenue address.
Callers provided police dispatchers with a description of the Nissan Sentra in which he fled.
Officers spotted the car and tried to stop it at Mansfield Road at Hollywood Avenue but its driver refused. A short pursuit ended when the car crashed into a utility pole at Mansfield Road at Lloyd Street.
Cathron was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Sunday then taken to Ochsners LSU Health in Shreveport for examination.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 4:07 a.m. on two counts of domestic abuse battery and one count each of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and aggravated flight from an officer, booking records show.
