Lightning, rain postpone NASCAR’s Geico 500

(KSLA) — Paying customers were being allowed into the stands for a major North American sporting event for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Problem is, lightning and rain Sunday postponed the Geico 500. The track dryers were unable to dry turn 4, CBS reports.
Now the NASCAR race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT Monday.
NASCAR is allowing up to 5,000 spectators in the grandstands at Talladega Superspeedway to watch the Geico 500.
Guests are being screened before they are allowed to enter.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.