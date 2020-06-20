Victim in fatal shooting involving Hurricane Chris identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The alleged Hurricane Chris shooting victim is identified as 32-year-old Danzeria O. Farris, Jr., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at a Texaco gas station in the 2600 block of Hollywood Avenue.
Farris was allegedly shot by well-known rapper Hurricane Chris, also known as Christopher Dooley, 31.
Dooley made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle.
However, Shreveport police investigators reviewed video footage from the incident and believe Dooley did not act in self-defense.
After the shooting, Farris was transported to a Shreveport hospital where he later died from his wounds.
An autopsy will be performed. The case is still under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.