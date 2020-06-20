Suspects wanted for Lakeshore Drive burglary

Suspects wanted for Lakeshore Drive burglary
The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two alleged burglary suspects. (Source: SPD)
By Daffney Dawson | June 20, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 8:26 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two alleged burglary suspects.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 17 at a business located in the 2700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Investigators retrieved images from the business’ video surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

If you have any information on these two suspects please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.com or via the P3tips app. Please include CAD # 20-096584 with your tip.

