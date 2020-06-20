Senate Committee sets hearing for K-12 school return

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Senate Committee on Education is set to hold a hearing next week.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.
The lead topic of discussion will cover plans for reopening Louisiana’s K-12 schools in the fall.
Featured presentations will be held by Dr. Cade Brumley, Superintendent of Education, and Dr. Courtney Phillips, Secretary of the Department of Health.
“As we look forward to the fall and the reopening of our school systems, we must send a consistent message to our constituents with regard to the plans and guidelines for the students of Louisiana,” noted Senator Cleo Fields in a news release. “Getting our students and teachers back into the classroom in the safest, most efficient manner is our top priority.”
The meeting will take place in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. room of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
If you would like to submit questions for possible consideration during the meeting, please email your name, address, and question to selfs@legis.la.gov.
Questions will only be accepted until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.
