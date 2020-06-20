Lululemon popup open in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Lululemon Shreveport seasonal Facebook page, a seasonal shop opened its doors Friday, June 19, in Shreveport.
Lululemon.com says the store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The website does not say which days the store is open.
It is located at 1384 East 70th Street near Whole Foods and Grub Burger Bar.
The store’s Facebook page says they will be limiting the number of guests in the store for safety and health reasons.
Only cashless and contact-free payments are being accepted.
