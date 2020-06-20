Happy Summer Solstice

Monday and Tuesday rain chances go up a bit to 30 and 40% with highs staying in the upper 80s and low 90s so don’t forget the rain jacket. An active week for daily rain chances and storms will increase heading into the end of the week. We’ll keep an eye on it and any severe potential if it becomes possible. One good thing to take away is the temperatures cooling off into the upper 80s for the latter half of the week.