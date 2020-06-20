Happy Summer Solstice

Happy first day of astronomical Summer!! Today will be the longest day of the year in terms of sunlight. We’ll get 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight! Perfect day to take a dip in the pool, but some of may have to dodge the rain and storms.
Today: A beautiful morning in the ArkLaTex will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 90s today. A line of rain and storms moving from Arkansas and Texas will weaken as it pushes trough our western areas in the ArkLaTex this morning. By later in the day, the activity should weaken and leave us with dry and toasty conditions. Overnight lows drop into the mid 70s.
Sunday: an upper level disturbance will linger as may ignite more showers and storms across the ArkLaTex bringing better chances for coverage in the ArkLaTex for Father’s Day. Right now, severe potential remains fairly low with gusty winds to look out for. Highs tomorrow will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s with a southerly wind 5-10mph.
Monday and Tuesday rain chances go up a bit to 30 and 40% with highs staying in the upper 80s and low 90s so don’t forget the rain jacket. An active week for daily rain chances and storms will increase heading into the end of the week. We’ll keep an eye on it and any severe potential if it becomes possible. One good thing to take away is the temperatures cooling off into the upper 80s for the latter half of the week.
