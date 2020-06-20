Demolition and plans for Haughton High School

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The old Haughton High School auditorium was demolished on Saturday, June 20.
The old auditorium has been in use since 1951.
The demolition is to clear the way for a new two-story classroom wing that will hold thirty classes. A new administration building will also be built.
The school plans to add more parking for students and faculty on campus to accommodate their recent growth.
The $9.6 million project is being funded by proceeds from a 2012 bond referendum.
The construction is expected to take two years to complete.
