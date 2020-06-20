COVID-19 testing locations for Shreveport-Bossier City residents

By Daffney Dawson | June 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 8:34 PM

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport is expanding COVID-19 locations this week in Shreveport and Bossier City.

Ochsner is encouraging asymptomatic members of the community to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent the illness of others.

Testing will be open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up.

Testing schedules and locations:

  • Monday, June 22: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. @ St. Mary Medical Center, Community Center, 945 Margaret Place Shreveport, LA 71101
  • Tuesday, June 23: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. @ Light Hill Baptist Church, 1823 Pine Hill Road Shreveport, LA 71107
  • Wednesday, June 24: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. @ Hooter Park, 1519 Hooter Park Drive Bossier City, LA 71112
  • Thursday, June 25: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. @ Hooter Park 1519 Hooter Park Drive Bossier City, LA 71112
  • Friday, June 26: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. @ Salvation Army Church 200 E. Stoner Shreveport, LA 71101

If you plan on visiting one of the testing locations, please be prepared to bring a valid ID and insurance card.

Ochsner says there will be no out-of-pocket costs and you will not be turned away based on insurance status.

COVID-19 test results will be available within 24-72 hours via the MyChart app or by phone.

Those who test positive will be able to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program.

The program is made to send participants daily messages to monitor their symptoms and connect them with a 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

More resources can be found by calling the 24/7 COVID-19 information line at (844) 888-2772 or scheduling a meeting with a provider over video-chat through ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.

