Communities in Texarkana gather on Juneteenth for annual Opal’s Walk

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Members of the Texarkana community gathered to participate in “Opal’s Walk” on Friday, June 19.
The Juneteenth celebration takes place over a stretch of two and a half miles on Stateline Avenue.
Opal’s Walk was created by Opal Lee, 93, in 2015. Lee wanted to find a way to celebrate Juneteenth while also collecting support to make the day a national holiday.
Since the beginning of Opal’s Walk five years ago, over 260,000 signatures have been collected in support of Lee’s cause.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.