Communities in Texarkana gather on Juneteenth for annual Opal’s Walk

Communities in Texarkana gathered for the annual Freedom Walk
By Daffney Dawson | June 20, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 4:55 PM

TEXARKANA, USA (KSLA) - Members of the Texarkana community gathered to participate in “Opal’s Walk” on Friday, June 19.

The Juneteenth celebration takes place over a stretch of two and a half miles on Stateline Avenue.

Opal’s Walk was created by Opal Lee, 93, in 2015. Lee wanted to find a way to celebrate Juneteenth while also collecting support to make the day a national holiday.

Since the beginning of Opal’s Walk five years ago, over 260,000 signatures have been collected in support of Lee’s cause.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.