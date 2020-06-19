Wet weather ahead for region next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking a beautiful and hot end to the week across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures starting off once again around the 70 degree mark will be quickly rising up into the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours today. Your Father’s Day weekend is shaping up to be toasty and potentially wet with showers possible Sunday afternoon. As we look ahead to next week we are tracking several chances for rain across the ArkLaTex. The much greater amounts of moisture in the air plus warm temperatures will like mean very soupy conditions as well for the region.\
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need today is sunglasses and water because we are tracking a beautiful, but hot day across the region. Temperatures this morning will start off near 70 before rising into the mid 90s by the middle of the afternoon. Unlike the past few days, pop up showers and storms are fairly unlikely during the afternoon hours.
As we move into your Father’s Day weekend we are tracking more toasty temperatures along with increasing chances for showers and storms. Saturday is likely to be the dry day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Though most of us will stay dry we can’t rule out a shower of storm especially in northern portions of the ArkLaTex. On Father’s Day we could see a few more showers and storms develop during the afternoon hours. While none of the potential wet weather will be very widespread, it will be something to keep in mind as you are planning those cookouts.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking big changes to the ArkLaTex. The upper level ridge that has been in the driver seat for the region for the past 10 days will break down and give way to a weak and broad upper level trough. What this means for the ArkLaTex is the chances for showers and storms will exist for all of next week with the potential for the rain to be heavy during the middle part of the week. Due to all the chances for rain temperatures will be cooler, but the air will be much more humid due to all the added moisture.
So get ready for some wet changes on the way for the region once we get to next week! Have a great Father’s Day weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.