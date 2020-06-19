Wet weather ahead for region next week

As we move into your Father’s Day weekend we are tracking more toasty temperatures along with increasing chances for showers and storms. Saturday is likely to be the dry day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Though most of us will stay dry we can’t rule out a shower of storm especially in northern portions of the ArkLaTex. On Father’s Day we could see a few more showers and storms develop during the afternoon hours. While none of the potential wet weather will be very widespread, it will be something to keep in mind as you are planning those cookouts.