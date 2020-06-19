SPD investigating homicide on Henderson Avenue; gunman sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says a 40-year-old man was found dead in his home on the morning of Friday, June 19.
Officers were called just before 10:45 am to Henderson Avenue.
His employer says he went to pick up his employee when he found him shot to death.
There was no weapon found at the scene.
Police say there is currently no information on the suspect.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.