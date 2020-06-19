SPD investigate possible attempted robbery shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal attempted robbery Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, June, 19 to the Texaco station on the 2600 block of Hearne Ave and Hollywood.
According to reports, the driver says a man, who he thought was trying to rob him, got into his car, and he shot the man. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver was detained and questioned by the police.
