Rain chances increasing through next week

(KSLA) - The rain chances are starting to increase, starting this weekend. Next week will have a chance for showers everyday. Get the rain gear ready!
This evening will be very nice and very warm. There will not be any rain around, so it will be dry for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be in the 80s. There should be plenty of sunshine around until after sunset.
Tonight, there will not be many clouds. Most places across the ArkLaTex will be nice and clear. There could be a brief shower near the I-30 corridor. A few storms will be approaching from Oklahoma, but will be falling apart quickly as they move south. I have only a 10% chance of rain for tonight. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, so it will be warm.
This weekend will not be too bad. Saturday will have some sunshine with a few more clouds. I have increased the rain chance to 10%. Most of the rain will be confined near the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will be rather hot, getting up to the mid 90s. Sunday will have a slightly better chance of rain. I have the rain chances up to 30%. There will also be more clouds and not as much sunshine.
Saturday also marks the official start of summer. At 4:44 in the afternoon, the sun will be at the highest point in the sky. This means that the daylight hours will be at their longest. There should be about 14 hours and 17 minutes of daylight. After Saturday, the daylight hours start to decrease again.
Next week will have a better chance for rain. There will be about a 30-40% chance through Tuesday. It will not be a washout, but you may want your rain gear. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
By Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chances will increase to 50-60%. There should be a surge of moisture coming from the south. This will bring heavy rain by the middle and end of next week. The good news about the showers being around is that it should help cool the temperature down some. Highs may only reach the 80s.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.