Mixed reaction to reopening TX public schools

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - There are mixed feelings tonight among parents and the public in general about the reopening of public schools as normal in Texas.
That announcement came on Thursday, June 18 from Governor Greg Abbott.
But it turns out parents and school districts will have some choices.
Just ask a teacher in east Texas if they're happy to hear in-person classes will begin as normal for this coming school year and you're likely to hear a common response.
For teachers like Jennifer Campbell, it’s a relief to be returning to her position in Jefferson, Texas.
"I'm the choir director. So, I can't, it's very difficult to teach online. I need to see my people and I need to be in a rehearsal making music with them."
What reopening public schools will look like won't be clear until next Tuesday when the Texas Education Agency releases details on everything from operations and funding, to safety.
Carla McCrary says this is great news for two grandchildren. McCrary told us she’s well aware of the potential health threat with COVID-19, but added at some point enough is enough.
"We need to just keep moving forward. Let the kids go to school, let us go to church, out to eat. And let's just have faith and move forward."
Parents worried about their children’s exposure to the COVID-19 virus, especially those with a compromised immune system — can choose to keep their children in the distant learning program online.
For others, like Jamie Daniel, a normal reopening is a relief for her, especially since she's been having to pay for daycare.
"I'm thankful. I work two jobs. I'm a single mom. So, I'm thankful. I'm happy for it."
As for the Marshall Independent School District, Communications Director David Weaver told us no one would be able to comment until they return to the office on Monday.
However, classes in the MISD are scheduled to begin in just under 8 weeks on Thursday, August 13.
Not everyone is on board with that start date. Just ask east Texas residents like Willia King who told us in no uncertain terms “It’s too early.”
King is not alone in fearing there’s simply too much risk for public schools to fully reopen in two months’ time, especially when you take into account the youngest of students.
“It’s going to be kind of hard for the kindergarten because they are touchy-feely people, you know. Hands-on toys, in mouths. It’s just hard.”
That's why King and others are encouraged to hear it won't be mandatory for students to return in-person.
Parents, like Danielle Hector, can opt for remote learning, just like public school students wrapped up the last school year.
"That's probably the route that we would go."
Reporter: "You'd like to, I guess?"
Danielle Hector: "Yeah. Not even more contained. It kind of needs to be eradicated before children are exposed."
Despite the governor’s announcement coming on Thursday, many are just learning about it now. In fact, we’re the ones who let Hector know about.
And it comes just as she's heard about the new spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas.
“Earlier this week they recorded the highest number, you know, cases reported so far in our state. So, to expose our children to that, it’s a bit daunting, to say the least.”
