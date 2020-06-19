Juneteenth Independence Day March celebrates African-American freedom

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People across Shreveport participated in a peaceful march to honor Juneteenth.
The march started at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and took people all the way to the Caddo Courthouse in downtown.
People of various ethnicities, races and religions all came together.
Once the marchers made it to the Courthouse, they participated in a moment of silence for George Floyd, a victim of police brutality.
The moment of silence lasted for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That is the amount of time the officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck.
“All lives do matter but at this time, we’re asking for Black lives to receive the same equal justice,” Dee Livingston says. “People need to understand that it’s about bringing everyone together, not division.”
After the march, a festival that included African-American vendors and performances happened, underneath the Texas Street Bridge.
Organizers encouraged people to support Black businesses. The importance of voting was also discussed during the event.
“Get out and vote, all elections are important for your voice to be heard,” Kenny Houston says.
At the festival, several parents told me that this was an important moment for their children to witness.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m., Citizens for Justice is hosting a march and rally. Participants will meet at Woo’s Barber Shop, 401 MLK Drive and will march to the Civic Center, 520 Broadway Street.
