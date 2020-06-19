Governor John Bel Edwards declares Juneteenth Observance Day

“On Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery in America and we honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our country. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and justice and it is a reminder of the strength and resolve of African Americans throughout history,” Gov. Edwards said. “Honoring Juneteenth gives us all an opportunity to develop a greater and deeper understanding and appreciation of the experiences of African Americans. As we take time to reflect on Juneteenth today, may we all recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for equity and justice.”