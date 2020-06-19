Free gifts for Dad this Father’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - All week long on Spending Smarter, we’ve been showing you some great gift ideas for every budget for Father’s Day. We have some gift ideas that fit every budget because they’re free.
One dad has really loved has been a coupon for a week of free chores. Take over his daily chores, like taking out the trash, loading the dishwasher, or mowing the lawn for the next week. The key here, however, is not to skimp on the coupon and stick to it for the week.
You can also give him a coupon book filled with different chores that he can pick through over the next few weeks and turn in if he wants a chore finished.
Make him a homemade meal, whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner. Let him leave the cooking up to you. Pick out his favorite foods and make him a nice meal and don't forget to add in homemade cookies or his favorite desert.
Of course a timeless classic has been homemade gifts from the kids. Those always make dad smile. Make him a photo collage with pictures of the family, handprint art or a handwritten poem about dad.
Try spending the day doing dad's favorite hobby with him. If he likes to fish, take him fishing. If he likes to run, join him for a run. It's a great chance to spend quality time with him.
What about a car wash? Tell him to sit back and relax while you wash his car and tell him you’ll even throw in a detail and vacuuming since he’s such a great dad.
