Family of missing East Texas man calls for help

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The past four weeks have been nothing but an emotional and exhausting puzzle for the family of Joe Ray McMillian.
The 79-year-old East Texas man has been missing since the afternoon of May 21. He last was seen at a small saw shop in Clayton.
“We can’t put a hypothesis on it that makes sense,” said Michael McMillian, the missing man’s grandson.
“We know something’s wrong with him disappearing like this,” Michael McMillian said as he spoke with KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos from his home in Houston.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, McMillian’s last known location was inside Ted’s Saw Shop off FM 1970.
The owner, Ted Mauritzen, said he considers McMillian to be a close friend and has done business with him for the past two decades. “He’s very nice, very friendly. Just a really good person.”
In fact, the day he went missing, Mauritzen said McMillian came into his shop to have a trimmer and chainsaw repaired. “He brought the units in himself and, you know, he was having a struggle with them.”
Mauritzen’s in-store security camera captured his last interactions with McMillian before his disappearance, which shows him sitting in a chair waiting for his equipment to be fixed and purchasing fuel.
“Seemed like normal Joe to me,” the shop’s owner added.
After McMillian he left the store, his family believes his blue 2004 GMC Sierra single-cab truck was spotted in Livingston, Texas, that same day.
Still, no sign of him after further investigation.
“We try to have faith, we haven’t found anything yet,” Michael McMillian said. “You hate to say no news is good news. But not seeing his truck, not seeing him ... if something had happened, something would’ve turned up.”
Just days ago marked Joe’s 60th wedding anniversary. McMillian’s family said this is the first time the two have been apart on this meaningful day.
“It definitely was difficult, but she’s a strong woman and keeping the faith,” Michael McMillian added.
The elder McMillian stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 320 pounds and last was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. His truck’s license plate number is DMK 2975.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333. Or reach out to his family by clicking here.
McMillian’s family continues to offer a $5,000 reward for credible information leading to his discovery.
“We are not going to stop looking for you until we find you.”
