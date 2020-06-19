Digital Media Institute receives Best Buy grant to fund online summer camps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A community grant from the Best Buy Foundation will help fund online summer tech camps through the Digital Media Institute at InterTech.
The school was awarded around $7,000 for three STEM skilled camps that are now offered online due to COVID-19.
“In previous years when we received the grant we used the money to subsidize our brick and mortar camp operations, and this year we had originally planned to do the same,” said Executive Director, John Miralles. “Because of COVID we decided to pivot our programs and our content to the online space and we’ve done that with their help.”
The online camps offered will cover things like animation, video game development, and advanced advertising designs.
“We know that there’s no high school around here that is really teaching and growing digital media the way that we do in our primary programs,” said Miralles. “We try through our summer camp models to bring that to the community...to get young minds engaged in these activities and let them know hey it’s possible for me to make this a career.”
DMII will offer three one-week-long camps for students between the ages of 10 and 18. Students that sign up for these camps must have access to their own computer with internet connectivity to participate.
The classes will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily and the cost to attend is $25.
Spaces are still available and you can learn more about the camps as well as tuition assistance HERE.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.