Caddo Schools move 2020 graduations to Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s Class of 2020 will have graduation ceremonies at Independence Stadium.
On Friday, June 19, the Caddo Parish School District announced in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines, they will be moving the graduation ceremonies from the Shreveport Convention Center to Independence Stadium.
The commencement exercises will take place July 27 through August 1 during these updated times:
- North Caddo - Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m.
- Huntington - Tuesday, July 28 at 8 a.m.
- Southwood - Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.
- Green Oaks - Wednesday, July 29 at 8 a.m.
- Booker T. Washington - Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
- Caddo Virtual Academy - Thursday, July 30 at 8 a.m.
- Northwood - Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
- Woodlawn - Friday, July 31 at 8 a.m.
- Captain Shreve - Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
- Caddo Magnet - Saturday, August 1 at 8 a.m.
- C.E. Byrd - Saturday, August 1 at 7 p.m.
This comes after the ceremonies were postponed in May due to COVID-19.
During the ceremonies, CPSB says families will be asked to sit together and to practice social distancing between other household groups. Extra staff will be present to ensure guidelines are met to provide a safe environment for all attendees. Any individual who may be feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms such as a fever, cough or other concerns should refrain from attending.
For those who cannot attend, CPSB says all ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Caddo Parish Public Schools’ social media pages and the district website.
