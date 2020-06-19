Bossier Parish man jailed for stealing over $10,000 worth of timber

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - A Plain Dealing man was arrested and charged with theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry on Friday, June 19.
The Forestry enforcement agents apprehended Jamar S. Gay, 38, for cutting and hauling 16 loads of timber from a property without permission between December 2019 and January 2020.
The timber was valued at $10,970.
Gay bonded out at $10,000 on Monday, June 15. He is facing conviction charges of imprisonment, with or without hard, for no more than five years, and can be fined up to $5000, or both.
“Timber is a valuable, long-term investment. It is imperative for landowners to pay close attention to activity on their property and immediately report a suspected crime,” Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said in a news release. “LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”
To report a timber theft, contact the LDAF office of Forestry at (225) 925-4500 to file a complaint.
