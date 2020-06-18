Temperatures heat up heading into Father’s Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After another day of isolated shower activity yesterday we are tracking one more day with some localized wet weather for some in the ArkLaTex. Much like yesterday the big story for most of you today will be the toasty temperatures we are expecting across the ArkLaTex. Those hot temperatures will be the story as we go through your holiday weekend as well. Rain chances though will begin to move up starting on Father’s Day with the potential for afternoon showers and storms. The chances for scattered wet weather will continue through at least the first half of next week as well, but no one day will be a complete washout.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, once again most of you will just need to make sure you grab sunglasses as well as some water as more hot temperatures are on the way. Temperatures again start off around 70 this morning before rising up into the low 90s this afternoon. There is the potential again for a couple afternoon pop up showers and storms, this time across northwest Louisiana, but like the past few days it will not be widespread.
As we head into your Father’s Day weekend we are tracking high temperatures in the 90s along with the potential for some scattered showers on your Father’s Day. High temperatures both days of the weekend should be in the mid-90s, but the humidity at least will not be overpowering.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking increasing shower chances for the ArkLaTex. A weak upper level trough will be the catalyst for scattered showers across the ArkLaTex through at least the first half of next week. Even though the chances for wet weather will be there, no particular day will be a complete washout. But we are definitely tracking much more humidity for the region compared to what we are seeing this week.
So get ready for muggy and potentially wet weather after enjoying a hopefully great Father’s Day weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.