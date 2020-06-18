Temperatures heat up heading into Father’s Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After another day of isolated shower activity yesterday we are tracking one more day with some localized wet weather for some in the ArkLaTex. Much like yesterday the big story for most of you today will be the toasty temperatures we are expecting across the ArkLaTex. Those hot temperatures will be the story as we go through your holiday weekend as well. Rain chances though will begin to move up starting on Father’s Day with the potential for afternoon showers and storms. The chances for scattered wet weather will continue through at least the first half of next week as well, but no one day will be a complete washout.