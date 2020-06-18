Sunflowers are in full bloom along Gilliam’s sunflower trail

GILLIAM, La. (KSLA) - Every year the town of Gilliam holds its big sunflower festival — but because of COVID-19, this year’s festival had to be canceled.
However, organizers are still encouraging the public to social distance and come out to view all the sunflowers they planted along their trail on Highway 3049.
“All of the people just love having people come up in the country and enjoy the sunflowers, and that’s why even though we aren’t having the festival the people are still enjoying the sunflowers,” said Karen Logan.
Logan is the chairman of the Red River Crossroads Historical and Cultural Association that works to put this festival and trail together every year.
She says farmers began planting all the seeds for the sunflowers back in April, but once COVID-19 began to shut things down they decided it would be best to cancel this year’s big event.
“We had about 60 craft vendors and six or eight food vendors that come, and we had to let them know ahead of time that we were not having it,” Logan said. “It wasn’t fair to keep them waiting till right at the end and say well maybe or maybe not you know.”
Even though the festival is canceled, Logan says the photography contest is still taking place this year.
The deadline is extended to July 3, and they’ve added a brand new youth division sponsored by the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation that will allow high schoolers the opportunity to participate.
This year’s theme is sunflowers along the sunflower trail and there are two categories. One is just with sunflowers and the other is sunflowers with other subjects.
All photographs must be submitted by mail to the Red River Crossroads Association’s address at P.O. Box 159, Gilliam, Louisiana 71029.
Chukwumaobim Mwokwu and a group of his friends traveled all the way from Ruston to view trail this past week.
“We went to the lavender farm just around the corner, and we were told there was a sunflower trail and we had to come to see the beauty and it is beautiful,” he said.
Logan says people have until July to see the sunflowers in full bloom and encourages people to not only take pictures but take some home.
“The main thing is to bring good sharp clippers and some water...some kind of jug of water because people will just decide they want to cut them and then by the time they get home they may be wilted,” she said.
Logan says they are planning to bring back the festival and make it bigger and better for next year.
