Saharan dust may impact the ArkLaTex next week

(KSLA) - Saharan dust will be making its way to the ArkLaTex by next week. This could cause some irritation with those with breathing or asthma issues.
Usually a few times a year, Saharan dust will travel across the Atlantic Ocean and make its way to the gulf coast. This is nothing out of the ordinary, but more expected. This will be happening next week.
Already the dust is moving over the Atlantic Ocean heading in our direction. What allows the dust to travel is that is is carried by the winds, and since it is over the ocean, there is nothing to get in the way. Therefore, it is flowing freely hundreds of miles!
The dust will be reaching us by the middle of next week. The dust will travel through the Gulf of Mexico and will hit the coastal states. From there, it starts to slow down, and will not travel as far inland. It will penetrate the United States enough to reach the ArkLaTex though.
So, if you have breathing issues, asthma issues, or respiratory conditions, you will likely be affected. Many people will not be affected by the dust since it is up in the air. Most of you will at least feel a tickle in the throat.
The Saharan dust is not all bad though. A couple good things include very nice sunrises and sunsets, along with the tropics staying quiet! By having all the dust moving over the Atlantic Ocean, it inhibits the possibility of any storm development. So, there is no chance of tropical development in the next 5 days, at least!
