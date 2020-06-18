Nearly 5,400 more Bossier students to get free meals

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Nearly 5,400 students at eight Bossier Parish public schools are being added to a federal program that provides free breakfasts and lunches during the school year.
The eight schools are:
The 15 schools that already offer free meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision program will continue to do so. Those are:
- Bossier Elementary,
- Bossier High,
- Butler Educational Complex,
- Central Park Elementary,
- Elm Grove Elementary,
- Greenacres Middle,
- Haughton Elementary,
- Kerr Elementary,
- Meadowview Elementary,
- Plain Dealing K-12,
- Plantation Park Elementary,
- Platt Elementary,
- T.L. Rodes Elementary,
- Rusheon Middle, and,
- Waller Elementary.
The USDA program saves each student’s family about $600 each school year. And the aid is provided regardless of household income.
“We are both excited and grateful to extend this program to more of our families, especially amid the current economic crisis we are experiencing,” Karla Horton, supervisor of Bossier School District’s child nutrition department, is quoted as saying in a statement the School District released Thursday.
“We have seen breakfast and lunch participation increase at our 15 other CEP schools and anticipate the same with these. And we all know there is a direct correlation between proper nutrition and learning.”
The CEP program provides schools in high poverty areas an opportunity to provide free meals to all students without the burden of collecting and processing school meal applications for free and reduced-price meals.
“It is important to note that students new to the CEP program who carried meal debt from previous school years are still responsible for their outstanding balance; however, they will not accrue any future expense while attending a CEP school,” according to the School District’s statement.
