SPD: Man in wheelchair struck by pickup truck, dies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more after a driver struck and killed a man in a wheelchair.
Officers were called just after midnight to the intersection of Line Avenue and W. 70th Avenue.
According to police, a driver in a pickup truck was traveling down Line Avenue when it hit a man in a wheelchair who was attempting to cross the street.
The man in the wheelchair was wearing dark clothing.
The driver stopped immediately and called for help. He later was screened at the Shreveport Police Station.
The man at the hospital was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation.
