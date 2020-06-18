Heat continues to soar with rain next week

(KSLA) - The heat will continue to be high through the weekend. It will reach the mid 90s each day. By next week, the temperature will cool a little bit. That will come with some rain.
This evening, it will be nice and dry. I do not expect any rain. It was already limited today, and anything we see will be gone by sunset. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will fall to the 70s and lower 80s.
Overnight, there will be more dry conditions. There will not be any rain, so we will start Friday off on a good note. There should be a few small clouds at times, but will otherwise be mostly clear. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will be hot! There will not be any rain to cool things down, so temperatures will continue to rise in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s. The humidity will not help either. It could be better, but could be worse too. Overall, it will be muggy. Expect there to be plenty of sunshine with a few clouds.
This weekend will be good to start, and okay to end it. Saturday will have more sunshine with a few more clouds. I do not anticipate any rain. Temperatures will be rather hot, getting up to the mid 90s. Sunday will have a small chance of rain. I have a 20% as of now. As we get closer, it could increase to 30%. There will also be more clouds and not as much sunshine.
Saturday also marks the official start of summer. At 4:44 in the afternoon, the sun will be at the highest point in the sky. This means that the daylight hours will be at their longest. There should be about 14.5 hours of daylight. After Saturday, the hours of daylight will start to decrease again.
Next week will have a better chance for rain. There will be about a 30-40% chance through Wednesday. It will not be a washout, but you may want your rain gear. By Thursday, the rain chances will increase to 50%. The rain will not be all bad. It should help cool the temperature down some.
