Dressers sold at Costco and online pose tip-over, entrapment threat
By Kevin Foster | June 18, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 7:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Without having a mirror properly attached, about 1,300 recalled dressers can tip-over.

The recalled dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with one of the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard. Costco and other furniture stores nationwide and online sold the products between November of 2017 and December of 2019 for between approximately $700 and $1100.
The Modus brand dressers can entrap children as a result, which may lead to serious injury or death.

The recalled dresses include Modus brand Brighton nine-drawer dressers, Bow-front dressers, Travis nine-drawer dressers, Travis nine-drawer double dressers, Bevelle dressers, and Wooden nine-drawer dressers with tapered feet.

All were manufactured between November of 2017 and February of 2019, then sold during that same time period.

The dressers were sold with mahogany and cherry wood veneers dressers and satin nickel-finished pull knobs and handles.

Each dresser is about 63 inches wide by 20 inches deep and 41 inches high, and weighs about 245 pounds. A label on the back of each recalled dresser displays the date of manufacture and “MADE IN INDONESIA.”

Stop using these dressers until you contact Modus Furniture for a free replacement tip-over restraint kit and to request a one-time, free in-home installation of the kit by calling 888-859-2129.

