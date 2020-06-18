2,000 designer counterfeit masks seized by U.S. Customs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 2,000 counterfeit designer masks were seized in New Orleans and Shreveport on June 9 and 10.
CBP officers discovered the unapproved masks in express consignment facilities.
The masks were shipped from Vietnam and China and bore emblems from designer brands like Burberry, Supreme, Gucci, and Chanel.
“This is another example of the hard work and diligence shown by our CBP officers,” said Director Terri Edwards, CBP Port of New Orleans, in a news release. “The significance of these seizures is two-fold. On one hand, our officers have kept potentially harmful counterfeit items from being introduced into the U.S. commerce. We must do our part to keep the American public protected, especially in the wake of COVID-19. Also, by seizing these shipments, our officers protected the intellectual property rights of legitimate businesses, keeping their trademarks from being used maliciously.”
If you suspect fraud or illegal trade activity, please report it to 1-800-BE-ALERT or the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.