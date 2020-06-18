Bossier School District intends to have traditional start

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Aug. 12 marks the first day of classes for students in Bossier Parish public schools.
The question is, will students and teachers head back to their classrooms?
Bossier School District officials are weighing several options but intend to have everyone back on campus this school year, Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said.
Following is a statement that Downey released Thursday:
“As the conversation about the pandemic continues to evolve, so do guidelines and directives, making it premature to definitively say what the 2020-21 school year will look like in Bossier Parish.
“Right now, it is our intent to have a traditional start to the school year, but with modifications that comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.
“A virtual learning program will also be provided as an alternative for elementary age children that complements the middle and high school virtual platforms already in place, and there are discussions about a hybrid platform as well.
“It is important to note these plans are contingent upon going into Phase 3 and subject to change, depending on the course COVID-19 takes, and Bossier Schools will follow the lead of our governor and state superintendent of education.”
