BCPD searching for runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division is working to find missing teen, Amyia Nichols. (Source: BCPD)
By Daffney Dawson | June 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 3:45 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division is working to find a missing teen.

Amyia Nichols, 16, along with another teenaged girl, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Thursday, March 19.

Amyia was last seen wearing a white jacket and gray pants. She is 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds. She is from the Fairfield Avenue area in Shreveport.

The other runaway has since been found.

If you have any information on Amyia’s whereabouts, please call the Bossier City Police Department at (318)-741-8665.

