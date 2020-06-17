21-year-old charged with attempted murder in connection to June 16 shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is in police custody, facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting on Tuesday, June 16.
Devario Cole, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and violation of a protective order. He is also charged in a related warrant for felony grade property damage relative to a domestic incident that happened in early June.
On Tuesday, just before 7:30 a.m., Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators were contacted regarding an investigation regarding a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Parker Street.
That shooting took place sometime around 4:15 a.m. Shortly after officers left the scene, several shots were fired again in that area. The gunman fled the scene and evaded capture by police.
After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, detectives learned that allegedly Cole stopped his vehicle in the roadway of 1500 Parker Street and had an argument with one of the victims.
According to police, he then made a U-turn back to one of the victim's homes. Out front, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot several times at four people on the porch.
Luckily, no one was injured. Police found out that Cole had an outstanding protective order in place for a person who lived on the block. He was within the prohibited area outlined in the order.
Later in the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Cole was found in north Shreveport where he was taken into custody without incident. He was interviewed by detectives.
Cole was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
