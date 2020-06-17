Three suspects wanted for Steinmart theft

Three suspects wanted for Steinmart theft
(Source: WALB)
By Daffney Dawson | June 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects. It happened at Steinmart located in the 4800 block of Line Avenue on Friday, March 13.

The suspects were caught on video surveillance and are thought to be two African American males and one African American female.

Police seek identities of theft suspects
Police seek identities of theft suspects (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Police seek identities of theft suspects
Police seek identities of theft suspects (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Police seek identities of theft suspects
Police seek identities of theft suspects (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Authorities are offering a reward to anyone with information on these three suspects. If you have any tips please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.com or via the P3tips app.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.