Three suspects wanted for Steinmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects. It happened at Steinmart located in the 4800 block of Line Avenue on Friday, March 13.
The suspects were caught on video surveillance and are thought to be two African American males and one African American female.
Authorities are offering a reward to anyone with information on these three suspects. If you have any tips please contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, lockemup.com or via the P3tips app.
